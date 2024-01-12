Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Dhanush starrer Tamil actioner Captain Miller hit the big screens today, January 12, creating a wave of excitement among fans. Celebrations are unfolding across Tamil Nadu as enthusiasts revel in the release of this Pongal special.

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is a grand-scale Tamil action entertainer. The film marks debut collaboration between the National award-winning actor and Arun. The storyline unfolds in the 1930s-1940s in British India, portraying the life of an outlaw named Miller, essayed by Dhanush, who embarks on a series of intense loots, heists, and assaults.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken, and more, all contributing significantly to their roles. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, Siddhartha Nuni handled cinematography, and Nagooran Ramachandran undertook the editing. Initially referred to as D47, Captain Miller holds a special place as Dhanush's 47th film in a leading role.

Read More