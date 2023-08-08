WATCH AVINASH SACHDEV OPENS UP ON WHY ELVISH YADAV TARGETED HIM BOND WITH JAD HADID

Actor Avinash Sachdev is the latest contestant to be evicted from the house of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. After his exit fro the show, Sachdev spoke about why he was one of the very few participants on the show who got along with the highly controversial Jad Hadid. Avinash also spoke about why fellow contestant Elvish Yadav went all out to target him from the day he entered the show as a wild card and how it backfired. The actor, who shared a good equation with Pooja Bhatt on the show, declared that he'd not only like to see her win Bigg Boss OTT 2 but also believes that she should.