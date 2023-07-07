WATCH AT SIIMA 2023 PRESSER MRUNAL THAKUR RANA DAGGUBATI WEIGH IN ON GROWING CROSSOVER CULTURE IN FILMS

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023 is back with its eleventh edition. The SIIMA Awards are conducted every year, and they celebrate the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. The 11th edition of SIIMA Awards will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on the 15th and 16th of September. The date was announced at a press conference held at Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai in the presence of actors Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur. Collaborating with SIIMA for the last 11 years, Rana said that SIMMA is unique as it celebrates the best of South Indian movies from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Mrunal Thakur said that she is excited to be entering the industry at a stage where "we all are one".