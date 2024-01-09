New Delhi: Ananya Panday, who is basking in the rave reviews of her latest release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, underlined the importance of staying grounded amidst both praise and criticism. Despite receiving positive reviews for her performance, Ananya is no stranger to online backlash targeting her opinions, style choices, and background in the film industry.

The 25-year-old, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, advocates for people expressing themselves and learning from their errors, attributing her growth to the experiences she's encountered as an actor. Reflecting on the acclaim she's garnered for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Gehraiyaan, she highlights her approach of embracing feedback constructively.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, can be currently viewed on Netflix. Ananya's upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's movie Control and her debut web series Call Me Bae, a lighthearted chick-flick, alongside The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar.