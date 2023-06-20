WATCH ALLU ARJUN VISITS MEGA PRINCESS IN HOSPITAL CHIRANJEEVI FEELS NEWBORN IS LUCKY FOR MEGA FAMILY

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday morning. The arrival of little one created a ripple of joy and happiness in the illustrious filmy family of Ram Charan while fans are beyond delighted. Ram Charan's cousin and actor Allu Arjun also visited the hospital with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy to congratulate the new parents and meet the newborn who is already trending on social media as #MegaPrincess. Meanwhile, Ram Charan's superstar father Chiranjeevi spoke to media outside hospital and expressed his joy over becoming grandfather. Speaking to media in Telugu, the actor said that the newborn is "lucky for the family" as there has been a series of events happening in the family for past few months giving them enough reasons to celebrate and rejoice.