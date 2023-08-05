WATCH ABHISHEK BACHCHAN OPENS UP ON FICKLE NATURE OF SHOWBIZ SAYS EVERY FRIDAY DECIDES OUR FUTURE

Actor Abhishek Bachchan attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ghoomer in Mumbai on Friday. During the conversation with the media, the actor opened up about the fickle nature of the film industry. Bachchan, who is not a stranger to box-office highs and lows, spoke about how each Friday changes the fate of every artist in the industry. Meanwhile, Saiyami Kher, who will be sharing screen space with Abhishek for the third time, said she had a wonderful time working with him. The actors were also joined by director R Balki for the Ghoomer trailer launch. The filmmaker said Ghoomer isn't centred on cricket, while the sport merely acts as a "backdrop" for the larger picture. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, the film is scheduled to release on August 18.