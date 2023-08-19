Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow, will visit Ayodhya on Sunday. The superstar told a newswire on Saturday after being asked about his special plans to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted the screening of his latest release Jailer in Lucknow. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening. Thalaiva Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night. The actor expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success. Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at 'Yagoda Ashram' in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.