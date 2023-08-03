SUNEIL SHETTY EMPHASISES ON MENTAL HEALTH SAYS MEN SHOULD CRY REACH OUT

Suniel Shetty had a brief media interaction where he talked about mental health after launching Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness's first '24/7 Online Mental Health' Help Centre. He is also the Centre's mentor and one of its primary investors. When questioned if such a campaign may have benefitted Sushant Singh Rajput if it had been introduced earlier, the star stated that it is critical for men to reach out and connect with their emotional self. Talking about his personal highs and lows in the profession, the Hera Pheri actor revealed that it didn't bother him because he was always big on sharing, seeking help, and putting his happiness and family first. Suniel Shetty's next big screen appearance will be in Hera Pheri 4, while the second seasons of his two online series, Dharavi Bank and Hunter, are in the works and should be available in the next 6-8 months.