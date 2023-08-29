RAJINIKANTH OFFERS PRAYERS AT RAGHAVENDRA SWAMY MUTT AFTER HIS VISIT TO BMTC BUS DEPOT

Rajinikanth paid a surprise visit to Bengaluru's BMTC earlier today and took a trip down memory lane. The 72-year-old actor was then spotted at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru, after his film Jailer is on a record-breaking streak. The legendary actor, who arrived in Bengaluru, offered prayers to the Almighty. He came dressed in a white kurta. The actor's holy pilgrimage coincides with the success of his film Jailer at the box office. Prior to this, the superstar went to BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus depot no. 4 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was spotted at the depot wearing a white kurta and flanked by police. Rajinikanth met and took selfies with his followers there.