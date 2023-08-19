Basking in the success of his latest release Jailer, megastar Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow on Friday. Talking about his visit, Rajinikanth said, "I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit." Earlier, on Friday Rajinikanth visited the holy Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. After offering prayers at the temple, the megastar was clicked at the Birsa Munda Airport. Previously, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham to take the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal. Ahead of the release of Jailer, the legendary actor went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is having a glorious run at the box office.