PANKAJ NIHALANI TAKES DIG AT PRASOON JOSHI SAYS VISHAL EXPOSED CBFC VERY WELL

A day after Tamil actor Vishal posted a video message on X claiming he was a victim of corruption at the Central Board of Film Certification's Mumbai office, former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has come forward backing his claims. Responding to Vishal's charges, he said, "it is true that the producer himself has stated that he has paid the bribe... This is standard procedure... He has effectively exposed the CBFC...We heard 'Na Khaunga Na Khane dunga' when this (Central) administration was created... However, the CBFC openly accepts bribes..." The ex-chairman with the unfortunate incident coming to light took a dig at Prasoon Joshi saying "the Chairman does not come to work and is not involved in day-to-day operations."