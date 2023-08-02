MADE IN HEAVEN 2 PRODUCER REEMA KAGTI SHARES REASON BEHIND FOUR YEAR WAIT FOR THE SECOND PART

The trailer for Made in Heaven 2 was unveiled during a sparkling extravagant event in Mumbai. At the trailer's release, the cast and crew addressed the media. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show's creators, writers, and producers, began by thanking fans for their patience and explaining why it took them four years to return with season 2. Producer Reema Kagti explains why season 2 of Made In Heaven took so long to arrive: "It's a combination of two things: First thing, we took our time with the writing because season one went so well, so we wanted to raise the bar a little, and the second one because of Covid - that did create a lot of chaos with the shooting schedule." It is slated to be released on August 10 on Amazon Prime India.