KAMAL HAASAN ON THE KERALA STORY CLAIMS OF BASED ON TRUE STORY IS NOT ENOUGH IT HAS TO REALLY BE TRUE

Abu Dhabi: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan who is in Abu Dhabi for receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA 2023 on Saturday reacted to the ongoing controversy of The Kerala Story. During a media interaction, Kamal shared his thoughts on the film The Kerala Story, he said, "I told you, it's a propaganda film that I am against. It's not enough if you write true story just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true."

The Kerala Story has been facing criticism by political parties due to its storyline. 'The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The controversy surrounding the film started when its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This statement triggered a heated political debate and many leaders questioned the veracity of the claim. (With agency inputs)