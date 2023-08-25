IT IS TOO LATE NOW SITAR MAESTRO SHUJAAT HUSSAIN KHAN OPENS UP ABOUT PADMA AWARD

Sitar maestro Shujaat Hussain Khan is the son of legendary sitarist, the late Ustad Vilayat Khan. Shujaat, who is now in his sixties, has over 100 albums and innumerable concerts under his belt. The sitar prodigy has won several awards, barring the civilian Padma awards conferred by the Government of India. Talking about the Padma awards, the musician revealed that it is probably too late now. "I probably think I should have got a Padma award when I was 20-25. Every year I get feelers from someone or the other in the government ke 'Shujaat bhai yaar yeh ek letter hai isko sign karke dedo'. It just says ki 'I think I should be considered for Padma Awards'. 'That's all we need from an artist so that we can put you in the Padma category. We know you deserve it but this is a system'." The sitarist further said that he is not comfortable with the idea of asking for recognition. "I will go to them and say, 'Please, endorse me as a musician'. I am sorry, I can't bring myself to do that," Khan added.