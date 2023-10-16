ISRAELI ACTOR RONA LEE OF FAUDA FAME BREAKS DOWN TALKING ABOUT HAMAS TERRORISTS ATTACK ON HER COUNTRY

Rona-Lee Shimon, widely known for her role in the television series Fauda, thanked everyone who came out in support of her country (Israel), which was attacked by Hamas terrorists. "Every citizen in Israel is supporting the cause of bringing hostages back," she told a media agency, adding, "we're doing everything we can to get them back. What happened eight days ago was one of the most heinous atrocities in my people's history. We are assisting our army." In a significant development, almost days after the attack, Israel has now launched an evacuation plan for residents of 28 communities within a 2-kilometer (1-mile) radius of the Lebanon border.