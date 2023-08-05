Actor Sushmita Sen will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as Shreegauri Sawant, a transwoman, in the upcoming series, Taali. Sen hopes that through portraying Gauri Sawant, she may change people's perceptions of the trans community, who often face discrimination and exclusion in society. To essay the role of Gauri Sawant, the actor said she had "nowhere to start from" as no Indian actress had ever played transgender before. Sen said that she had to unlearn being feminine and try and understand the masculine side of existence, like how a man thinks, etc. Directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, Taali will premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.