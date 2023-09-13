HUM PURAANE HO GAYE NANA PATEKAR OPENS UP ABOUT NOT BEING PART OF WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

If the objective is to produce good work, there is no shortage of roles for an actor in the film industry, veteran actor Nana Patekar said on Tuesday in response to questions over his absence from the third installment of the Welcome trilogy. Patekar has been a key component of the comedy franchise, which includes Welcome in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015. In both films, directed by Anees Bazmee, he played don Uday Shetty. Akshay Kumar returns to the franchise in the third installment, which was confirmed last week, but sans Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. "I'm not doing Welcome (to the Jungle) because they might have thought I've become dated, which is why they didn't take me," the actor stated at the trailer launch of his upcoming film The Vaccine War.