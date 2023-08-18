GADAR 2 STARS UTKARSH SHARMA AND SIMRAT KAUR REVEAL THEIR FAVOURITE OTT SHOWS

If you are wondering what to watch over the weekend, then worry not, we have recommendations from the stars himself. With the week coming to a conclusion, we've decided to look after your weekend, especially if you enjoy binge-watching OTT material. This time, Gadar 2 stars Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma revealed their favourite shows that you can take cue from. "You is a series that I really enjoyed. That series is really personal to me, and I adore it. Aside from that, everyone should see Money Heist," Kaur said. Utkarsh Sharma, Kaur's co-star, was the next to offer some recommendations. "I recently watched Extraction 2 (Netflix) and really enjoyed it. Among series, I really like You," Sharma stated.