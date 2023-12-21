Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted 2023 with Pathaan and now seems poised to conclude the year on a bang with Dunki. The King Khan's comedy drama arrived in theaters on December 21. Dunki's release commenced with fervor, marked by fireworks, lively celebrations, and an enthusiastic audience flooding into theaters nationwide. Observing the scenes outside cinemas, it appeared as though Christmas had arrived early for SRK fans who were seen donning Santa Claus robes and hats as they celebrated Dunki release.

Theaters in various cities scheduled early morning screenings, capitalizing on the excitement coinciding with the Christmas holidays in many regions. In Mumbai, fans thronged in large numbers to Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, engaging in energetic drumming and dancing reminiscent of festive revelries.

Buzz in the trade hints at Dunki's potential success at the box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comedy-drama also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's third release following the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.