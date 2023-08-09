Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's film Jailer, his fans put up his posters all around the city of Chennai. As the superstar's upcoming flick Jailer is set to hit the theatres on August 10 his fans on Wednesday shrouded the entire city with life-size posters of the South superstar. The fan frenzy is such that offices down south have declared a holiday on Friday as Rajinikanth is back in theatres after a hiatus of two years. Buzz around the film is at an all-time high with many offices in Tamil Nadu offering free tickets to employees. In fact, some fans of the legendary actor even offered prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.