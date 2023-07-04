Akanksha Puri is the latest contestant to be evicted from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2023. In a conversation with PTI, Puri opened up about her viral kiss with Jad Hadid during a task and why host Salman Khan's angry reaction towards it was in stark contrast to what the show-runners wanted. The model-actor called out the double standards as show host Salman condemned the kiss incident and apologised for it, but the makers labelled the episode at 'Hottest lip-kiss ever.' Puri also expressed her current disillusionment with the format of reality shows and especially Bigg Boss. However, she wishes Abhishek Malhan would win the show, but feels that Pooja Bhatt is the strongest contestant.