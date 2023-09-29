ACTOR VISHAL DETAILS BRIBERY ALLEGATION ON CBFC OVER HINDI CENSOR OF FILM MARK ANTONY

Vishal, a Tamil actor, has accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of extorting Rs 6.5 lakh from him in order to greenlight the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony. This was done in two stages as the screening cost Rs 3 lakh and the certification cost Rs 3.5 lakh, he explained. The actor-director has filed a formal complaint and published a sharply worded statement. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to investigate the corruption allegations at the earliest. The Laththi actor further stated the name of the person who asked him for the bribe to issue certificate for its North Indian release.