Abhishek Bachchan is hearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. The actor is busy promoting the film with director R Balki and co-star Saiyami Kher. During Ghoomer promotions, Abhishek opened up about how he had no courage to celebrate six consecutive hits as he comes home to a father who gave seventeen golden jubilees in a row. Abhishek was joined by filmmaker R Balki, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Shamitabh, Cheeni Kum, Chup: Revenge of the artist, and more. Talking about his association with Big B, the director said that he will continue to cast the octogenarian actor until he shows disinterest. Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. It releases in theatres worldwide on August 18.