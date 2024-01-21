Ayodhya: With the Ram Temple consecration just a few hours away, all roads seem to lead to Ayodhya. The holy city adorns the look of a bride, with immaculate being the forte.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to pay homage at the Sri Kothandarama (which means Rama with the bow) Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi district on Sunday. Thereafter, he will also visit Arichalmunai, where the Ram Setu was built.

However, the most-awaited ceremony will commence on January 22, when an estimated 8,000 people are anticipated to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ayodhya Ram Temple:

12.16 am

New Zealand minister Melissa Lee said, "I wish the Indian diaspora around the world for the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM Modi and the people of Bharat on the inauguration of Ram Mandir after 500 years. Ram Mandir is the result of PM Modi's work and his championing of resurrecting this Mandir...He has been elected so many times as the Prime Minister. It shows his desire to take India forward and grow the economy. PM Modi is respected around the world and he does very good for the people of India..."

11.35 am

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that will resonate for two hours ahead of the consecration ceremony.

11.15 am

Mary Millben, the African-American actress and singer, said, "The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22). I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith."

11 am

The chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, shared his joy and said it would be a moment of great happiness for him to ceremonially restore the deity to his birthplace.

10.40 am

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra took to its official X handle to share the ongoing ritual ahead of consecration day.

10.20 am

Prime Minister performs pooja at Dhanushkodi

9.53 am

PM Modi is currently at the Ram Setu origin point in the Dhanushkodi district.

9.40 am

The Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the holy city ahead of the consecration day. With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said here on Sunday.

9.10 am

On Monday, the devotees will be served prasad, including ‘thepla’, ‘almond barfi', and 'matar kachauri', after reaching the temple premises. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will exclusively handle the food arrangements for selected VVIPs on January 22. The ingredients for the ‘prasad’ have been sourced from Varanasi. Approximately 300 tons of ration, including essentials like rice, spices, and vegetables, have arrived for the feast.