Ghatal(West Bengal): A married couple was arrested for allegedly killing their two-and-a-half-month-old girl into a river in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Thursday. The incident took place in Ramchak village that falls under Ghatal police station limits.

Earlier, a frenetic search ensued after the staff of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) sensed foul play over the sudden disappearance of the infant from the house of Khokan Hajar, a resident of Ramchak village under Ghatal police station.

After a thorough search, suspicion grew and the possible involvement of Khokan and his wife became apparent in the mysterious disappearance of the infant. According to sources, the infant was thrown into Jhumi river. When interrogated by police, the accused couple confessed their crime.

Police sources said efforts are being to trace the infant's body. They said Khokan and his wife threw his third daughter in the water of Jhumi river on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, when the ICDS workers went to Khokan Hajar's house to keep a track of newly born infant's records, they found the child missing there.

Thereafter, the ICDS workers informed the village head about the matter. Based on a complaint, Ghatal police launched an investigation. OC Shankha Chatterjee came to know about the child's murder during the search.

Khokan Hajrā was taken to the portion of the river where the child was thrown. The drop of sunlight in evening hampered the search operation. Police later relaunched the search and said arrangements are being made to engage divers in the recovery act. After looking at all possible aspects and interrogation, police arrested the father and mother of the child.