Bengaluru: Captain MV Pranjal, who lost his life in a tragic encounter with militants on November 22 in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours on Saturday afternoon. During the last rites, thousands of people participated and paid homage to the martyred Armyman.

Mortal remains of Captain MV Pranjal were kept near his residence in Nandanavan, Jigani from Saturday morning. Thousands of people including students, surrounding villagers and fans bowed down. Slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Amar Rahe Pranjal' were chanted.

By 11 am, police and military forces paid their respects. Later, the body was taken inside Pranjal's house. There the family members performed religious rituals. Later, the mortal remains were taken in a military vehicle.

Captain Pranjal's final journey: The final journey passed through Bukkasagar, Kallubalu, Kallubalu Cross, Jigani Hora Ring Road, OITS Circle, Ring Road End, Harappanahalli Circle, Koppa Gate, Begihalli Gate, Mandapa Gate, Ragihalli Gate, Jangalpalya, Bannerghatta and Weavers Colony Gate.

In many places, schoolchildren paid their last respects with flowers. Pranjal's cremation took place at the electric crematorium in Somasundarapalya around 3 pm. Pranjal was the son of M Venkatesh, former director of Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

From Saturday morning, many dignitaries paid their last respects to Pranjal. Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashok, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, and MP DK Suresh paid their respects. A guard of honour was given in Pranjal's honour and for his selfless dedication.