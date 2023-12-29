FEMALE CONSTABLE HARASSED FOR ATTENDING TO MOTHER DUTIES WHILE ON DUTY SPARKING ROW OVER CHALLENGES FACED BY FEMALES IN WORKFORCE

Pune: A woman police constable, Mangal Sayaji Lakde has shed light on the struggle she faces while bringing her 9-month-old child to duty due to maternal obligations. Also claimed that her seniors harassed her. Calling attention to the difficulties faced by women officers and constables in the force.

The issue came to light on Wednesday when a protest was being carried out by teachers outside of the central building in Pune. The woman constables from Lashkar Police Station were put on duty to manage the protest. Disturbingly, the Mangal Sayadi Lakde was tasked with the duty and was seen carrying her 9-year-old baby while attending to her duties.

According to reports, The Woman constable had raised the issue of her child's rising temperature and sought two days ' leave. However, after being denied leave she requested for duty at the police station where she could avail daycare. To her dismay, she was assigned duty at the protest location obligating her to tend to her child while fulfilling her professional commitment. She expressed her frustration with the lack of support and reforms despite taking this matter up with the seniors. She expressed that several other female officers face the same adversity without any redressal in place and are being harassed by the senior police inspectors.



Witnessing the distressing incident, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of the Indian National Congress reached out to Senior Police Inspector Dashrath Patil of Lashkar Police Station to enquire about the matter.