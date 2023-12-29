Female constable harassed for attending to mother duties while on duty. Sparking row over challenges faced by females in workforce
Published: 1 minutes ago
Pune: A woman police constable, Mangal Sayaji Lakde has shed light on the struggle she faces while bringing her 9-month-old child to duty due to maternal obligations. Also claimed that her seniors harassed her. Calling attention to the difficulties faced by women officers and constables in the force.
The issue came to light on Wednesday when a protest was being carried out by teachers outside of the central building in Pune. The woman constables from Lashkar Police Station were put on duty to manage the protest. Disturbingly, the Mangal Sayadi Lakde was tasked with the duty and was seen carrying her 9-year-old baby while attending to her duties.
According to reports, The Woman constable had raised the issue of her child's rising temperature and sought two days ' leave. However, after being denied leave she requested for duty at the police station where she could avail daycare. To her dismay, she was assigned duty at the protest location obligating her to tend to her child while fulfilling her professional commitment. She expressed her frustration with the lack of support and reforms despite taking this matter up with the seniors. She expressed that several other female officers face the same adversity without any redressal in place and are being harassed by the senior police inspectors.
Witnessing the distressing incident, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of the Indian National Congress reached out to Senior Police Inspector Dashrath Patil of Lashkar Police Station to enquire about the matter.
Acknowledging the matter, DCP Samartha Patil inquired into the matter and summoned the female constable in question. It was revealed that the female constable was granted 145 days of leave, which included 60 days of childcare leave and 45 days of earned leave. An alternative option of being transferred to the HQ was given, where they can avail nursery facilities. Also, they have parental leaves they could avail.
DCP Patil stated that “Despite the constable's leave record and the facilities provided” they will look into the matter and make sure of the welfare of the female constable.
This incident has sparked a discussion regarding the working conditions and challenges faced by female officers in the force, emphasising on better support system and a conducive work environment and maternal facilities provided at all stages and spheres of the workforce and not just limited to certain sections.