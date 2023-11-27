Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): The Naxalites unleashed terror in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh by setting one and a half dozen vehicles on fire which belonged to a private construction company. According to the officials, Naxalites carried out this incident of arson on Bailadila Road and fled from the spot.

Sources said a road widening work was going on between Dantewada to Bailadila by the RC Canal Company. The company has built its camp near Bengali Camp, which is one kilometre away from Bhansi police station.

According to the police, around 150 Naxalites reached the area around 2 am and set fire to vehicles engaged in road construction. Uniformed armed Naxalites were also included among hundreds of cadres.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai, who confirmed the incident, said, "Naxalites set ablaze vehicles and fled from the spot after threatening the watchman, who was present at the spot to stop the construction work. They also threatened to commit similar crimes in the future".

Rai added, "Some posters have also been recovered from the spot. After receiving the information, we deployed the force to the spot. Villagers are also being interrogated now."

Eyewitness Bhudram Makram said, "Between 1-2 am, 50-60 armed Naxalites reached the asphalt plant and snatched mobile phones from the people present there at gunpoint. They made everyone stand at gunpoint on the side of the asphalt plant. After this, they took out the diesel from the vehicles. All the vehicles including the asphalt plant were set on fire and they fled from the spot."

He continued, "Along with setting fire to the Bhansi Asphalt Plant, the Naxalites destroyed four trucks, two water tanks, one mixer machine, one Ajax, one pickup, three Hydras, and a diesel vehicle. They did not spare even a Poklane vehicle engaged in railway doubling work."