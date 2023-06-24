WORLD VITILIGO DAY 2023 LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE

Hyderabad: Vitiligo is a skin condition where a person develops white patches on their skin. These patches are caused by the skin's lack of melanin (a body component necessary for pigmentation). There are many misconceptions about the condition of vitiligo, such as this condition spreads through contact.

World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 across the globe to provide a platform for people to fight this stigma and many more superstitions among people. Experts say that they aim to spread the message in society that vitiligo is just a common skin condition and not a deadly disease that spreads through contact, living together, eating or drinking with the affected person.

National Institute of Health (NIH) states, the prevalence of vitiligo in dermatology clinics in India ranges from 0.25% to 4% and up to 8.8% in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Many modern methods are available for its treatment such as laser therapy, phototherapy, and melanocyte transplant surgery. It is possible to contain this condition by diagnosis at the right time and appropriate treatment.

World Vitiligo Day was observed for the first time in the year 2011 and has been observed as an annual event since. Steve Haragadon, the founder of the Vitiligo Friends network, had the idea to dedicate a day to the people suffering from vitiligo which was further developed by Ogo Maduewesi, founder and executive director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF) from Nigeria and a patent of vitiligo. The date for World Vitiligo Day was chosen by renowned musical artist Michael Jackson who also suffered due to this skin condition.

World Vitiligo Day is an important event that highlights the struggle of vitiligo patients across the world. Global Vitiligo Foundation (GVF) states that about 70 million people worldwide suffer from vitiligo. With such staggering numbers, educating people about vitiligo's causes, risk factors, symptoms, preventive measures and treatment is important. Every year, World Vitiligo Day is observed around a theme, and in the year 2023, this day is being observed around the theme "Vitiligo: Looking into the Future".

This condition can appear in a person at any age during their lifespan. When a person suffers from this condition, white patches appear on their face first and then appear on their hands, legs and feet. In some cases, the body hair such as eyebrows and small hairs on the face also changes colour. Based on a patient's age and physical condition it is decided whether treatments such as drugs, depigmentation therapy, light therapy and skin grafting would be appropriate for them. With proper treatment at the right time, a large number of people can treat themselves for this condition.