WORLD VAPE DAY 2023 IS VAPING REALLY HEALTHIER THAN SMOKING

Hyderabad: Initially, it was believed that e-cigarettes or vapes would be a better alternative to ordinary cigarettes, and there are many people who use a vape to avoid the harmful effects caused by cigarettes. However, many scientific studies have shown that vaping is not a safe alternative, rather it is as harmful to health as cigarettes. Vaping has become popular in many parts of the world as a healthy substitute for smoking, but it has equally harmful effects on health if done too much.

Damage to the Lungs: Using a vape, chemicals are carried through the smoke into the lungs. This can cause swelling in the lungs and then damage them in the long run. This can lead to bronchitis, asthma and other life-threatening respiratory disorders.

Cancer Risk: Vaping increases your risk of developing harmful diseases because of your diet, lifestyle, and the level of pollution around you. Prolonged vaping can cause the body to accumulate toxins and many harmful chemicals. The habit of vaping increases the risk of developing cancer of the mouth, tongue or throat.

Nicotine Addiction: Almost all types of vape definitely contain nicotine, which is addictive and harmful to heart health. If you vape daily it can make you an addict. Nicotine addiction has been proven to be very harmful to health.

Popcorn Lung Disease: The diacetyl in some vapes has been linked to a rare lung condition known as Popcorn Lung Disease. There is a feeling of difficulty in breathing, wheezing and tightness in the chest. If not treated in time, these symptoms get worse.

Damage to Cardiovascular Health: The results of several studies have raised concerns that vaping may also increase the risk of heart disease. Daily vaping increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and hypertension. Vaping also increases blood pressure in the body.

Vaping has also been known to cause:

Xerostomia.

Cough.

Headaches.

Nausea.

Shortness of breath.

Dizziness.

Fatigue.

Chest pain.

MRSA Seizures.

The World Vapors Alliance (WVA) celebrates World Vape Day on May 30 with vapers from around the world to celebrate "the victory in the fight against smoking". Vapers consider this day to be an opportunity to raise awareness about alternatives to harmful tobacco products and to highlight the relative safety and potential of e-cigarettes as a way to reduce harm and stop smoking, hence they celebrate it a day before "World No Tobacco Day", which is officially recognised by the World Health Organisation.