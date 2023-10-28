Hyderabad: Each year, on October 29th, World Stroke Day is observed to raise global awareness about the signs, symptoms, and prevention of strokes. This day emphasizes the critical importance of swift access to expert stroke treatment, as every minute following a stroke is precious.

The Global Impact of Stroke- Stroke, a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide, disproportionately affects individuals in low and middle-income countries. Across the globe, it ranks as the second leading cause of mortality and the third leading cause of disability. Notably, countries with lower incomes have witnessed a more than twofold increase in stroke rates over the last four decades.

Alarming statistics reveal that individuals in low-income countries experience strokes, on average, 15 years earlier than their counterparts in higher-income countries. Furthermore, in these economically challenged regions, up to 84% of stroke patients succumb to the condition within three years of diagnosis, in stark contrast to a 16% mortality rate in higher-income countries.

The aftermath of a stroke often leaves survivors with lifelong problems and disabilities, including mental health issues that can place a significant financial burden on individuals and healthcare systems.

History- This global awareness day was established by the World Stroke Organization in 2006, coinciding with the organization's formation through the merger of the International Stroke Society (ISS) and the World Stroke Federation (WSF).

Theme for World Stroke Day 2023- This year's World Stroke Day carries the theme "Together We Can Be #GreaterThanStroke," aligning with the World Stroke Organization's broader mission for 2023.

Stroke in India- India, a densely populated nation, grapples with strokes as a leading but often invisible cause of death. It is estimated that three Indians suffer a stroke every minute, with an average incidence rate of 145 per 100,000 population.

Facts about Stroke-

Stroke has the devastating effect of killing brain cells.

There are different types of strokes, including "Ischemic" caused by a clot, "Hemorrhagic" caused by a rupture, and "Transient Ischemic Attack" (TIA) or "warning stroke" caused by a temporary blockage.

Alarmingly, about one in four stroke survivors is at risk of experiencing another stroke.

Prevention is key to reducing the burden of stroke.

Recognising Stroke - The F.A.S.T. Acronym

F: Face Drooping

A: Arm Weakness

S: Speech Dificulty

T: Time to Call 911 immediately and note the time when symptoms first appear.

Prevention of Stroke-

One in four people will experience a stroke in their lifetime, but 90% of these cases can be avoided by addressing risk factors:

High blood pressure (hypertension) is the single largest cause of stroke and is associated with half of all strokes.

Smoking tobacco increases your risk of having a stroke. Someone who smokes 20 cigarettes a day is six times more likely to have a stroke compared to a non-smoker.

Drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of stroke. Globally, excessive alcohol consumption is linked to over 1 million strokes each year.

By changing what we eat we can reduce our risk of stroke.

Stress and mental health, particularly depression, are associated with 1 in 6 strokes.

Regular physical activity reduces stroke risk significantly.

Routine health checkups can help detect and manage risk factors.