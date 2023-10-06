Hyderabad: World Smile Day, observed annually on the first Friday of October, with an aim to emphasise on the importance of smiling, which contributes to our overall well-being in various ways.

History- World Smile Day was initiated by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, known for creating the iconic smiley face symbol in 1963. Concerned about the over-commercialisation of his symbol (smiley face) and loss of its original meaning and intent as time passed, Harvey Ball initiated the World Smile Day, with an aim to devote a day to genuine smiles and acts of kindness.

Harvey Ball declared the first Friday of October to be observed as World Smile Day. The first World Smile Day was celebrated in 1999, and it has since become an annual tradition. The Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation continues to promote the message of spreading smiles and kindness worldwide.

Theme- In the year 2023, the theme of World Smile Day has been kept as "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile". The symbol of World Smile Day is The Smiley Face Icon, carved by Harvey Ball. Throughout the years, the smiley face has become one of the most well-known symbols in the world. It has appeared in movies such as ‘Forest Gump’ and used as a motif in the graphic novel, ‘Watchmen.’

"Peace begins with a smile, Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing," qoute by Mother Teresa.

Significance- World Smile day urges the populace to do acts of kindness and spread happiness by smiling. The mentioned act of kindness can include minute things like holding the door open for someone, giving a compliment or donating charity. Small acts of kindness with a smile can make big difference in someone's day and it's can help to spread positivity and happiness throughout the world.

Fact- When our brains feel happy, endorphins are produced and neuronal signals are transmitted to our facial muscles to trigger a smile. When our smiling muscles contract, they fire a signal back to the brain, stimulating our reward system, and further increasing our level of happy hormones, or endorphins. In short, when our brain feels happy, we smile; when we smile, our brain feels happier.

Benefits of smile-

Increased endurance Smiling improve your Cardiovascular Health Smiling Boosts the Immune System Smiling May Lower Blood Pressure Smiling release natural painkillers and serotonin which reduces pain Smiling Helps You Live Longer

Other Benefits-