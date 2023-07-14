WORLD PLASTIC SURGERY DAY 2023 INDIA EMERGING AS HOTSPOT FOR PLASTIC SURGERIES

Hyderabad: There has been a significant rise in the cases of plastic surgeries all over the world to enhance one's physical beauty and fit the social standards of looking "perfect". Despite its risks, plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery are becoming very popular among women and men worldwide. Yet there is a lack of information, confusion, and misconceptions about plastic surgeries among the general public. 'World Plastic Surgery Day' is observed on July 15 every year to spread the right and necessary information to people about plastic surgeries.

The day holds special significance for India, as it originated in the country and was observed as 'National Plastic Surgery Day' until 2021. But, in the year 2022, the day received global recognition was has been observed as a global event since. India is emerging as a hotspot for nationals, as well as people from around the world who want to get plastic surgeries done.

Plastic surgery is a medical procedure in which an attempt is made to rectify or reconstruct the organs damaged due to disease, injury, surgery, or variation in the structure of the organs from birth. Also, plastic surgeries are catching-up as a trend to correct the texture of the face and many parts of the body among people. There are mainly two main types of plastic surgery, Reconstructive surgery and Cosmetic surgery;

Reconstructive surgery usually includes surgeries to repair abnormalities caused by birth defects such as cleft lip and palate, separation of fused fingers, removal of birthmarks, severe burns, or disfigurement or scars caused by an accident or injury. Cosmetic surgery is done to improve the beauty of the face and the shape of the body.

Cosmetic surgery is usually done by people to make the texture of the breasts and buttocks attractive, change the nose and lips' shape, or reduce their belly. Currently, there has been a lot of progress in the field of this surgical procedure, a result of which has also been noticed in the reductions in the total cost of plastic surgeries.

Plastic surgery is a surgical speciality, but it has been considered a less important subject in the field of medicine. Plastic surgeries are complex, in which sometimes some damage or side effects are also witnessed due to various reasons. World Plastic Surgery Day is observed to spread more information about these side effects, spread awareness among the people about the different branches and types of plastic surgeries, and remove misconceptions about this medical method. Apart from this, spreading understanding and awareness among people about the role and contribution of plastic surgeons in society is also included in the main objectives of this event.

On this occasion, every year plastic surgeons across the country perform free surgeries for a large number of people in need of it. Along with this, investigation camps, seminars and awareness meetings are also organized on this occasion. Apart from spreading awareness, the event also provides an opportunity for the international plastic surgeon community and physicians to come together on one platform and address the issues related to this discipline.

Dr S. Raja Satpathy, the then president of the Association of Plastic Surgeons in India, first put forward the idea of observing National Plastic Surgery Day in the year 2011 to spread awareness about plastic surgery. But for the first time, National Plastic Surgery Day was observed on 15 July 2021. After this, in the year 2022, 15 July was recognized globally as World Plastic Surgery Day and it was also decided to observe World Plastic Surgery Day on 15 July every year.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there is a continuous increase in cases of plastic surgeries worldwide. But India is emerging as the fourth most popular hotspot for plastic surgeries. According to a survey by ISAPS, about 9,35,487 plastic surgeries were performed in India by the year 2022.

The report also states that globally India is becoming a top destination for beauty and plastic surgery procedures not only for Indian nationals but also for foreign nationals. According to statistics, the total plastic surgery procedures performed in India are 4.3 per cent of these types of surgeries performed globally. Because of this, experts estimate that this number may increase by 50 per cent in the next two decades.