Hyderabad: On September 8th each year, the global community celebrates World Physical Therapy Day, recognizing the vital role that physical therapists play in enhancing the health and well-being of individuals across the world. This occasion serves as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy and the positive impact it has on people's lives.

History- World Physical Therapy Day (also called World PT Day) was established on 8 September 1951. However, it was officially declared to be observed on Sept. 8, 1996 by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy.

Significance of physical therapy-

Physical therapy empowers individuals to regain their independence and improve their quality of life. Whether it's recovering from an injury, managing chronic conditions, or enhancing mobility, physical therapists are at the forefront of helping people overcome physical challenges. In cases of accidents, surgeries, or debilitating illnesses, physical therapists are instrumental in the rehabilitation process. They design rehabilitation plans that aid patients in regaining strength, mobility, and function. Chronic pain affects millions of people globally. Physical therapists employ various techniques, including manual therapy and exercises, to alleviate pain and improve the overall well-being of patients, reducing the dependence on pain medication. Physical therapists are advocates for preventive healthcare. They educate individuals on proper posture, ergonomics, and lifestyle changes to prevent injuries and maintain physical health. Physical therapy encompasses a wide range of specialties, from pediatric therapy for children with developmental delays to geriatric care for the elderly. This diversity ensures that people of all ages and conditions receive the care they need. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, including in the field of physical therapy. Many therapists now offer virtual consultations, expanding access to care and making it more convenient for patients. Physical therapy is a dynamic field that continually evolves with advancements in medical science and technology. Therapists engage in research to develop innovative techniques and treatment modalities.

How is Physiotherapy done?- Physiotherapy is usually done keeping patients' age and type of pain in consideration. Physiotherapy treatment uses biomechanics or kinesiology, manual therapy, exercise therapy, and electrotherapy. It helps in pain relief for the patients and helps them to restore, maintain and increase their physical mobility, strength, and function.

World Physical Therapy Day is a day to celebrate the dedication and hard work of physical therapists worldwide. Their contributions extend beyond the clinic walls, impacting the lives of countless individuals and communities.