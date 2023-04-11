WORLD PARKINSONS DAY 2023 TAKE 6 MIN FOR ACTION AGAINST PARKINSONS DISEASE

Hyderabad: Parkinson's Disease is a brain disorder and mostly occurs in old age. Even in today's time, there is a lack of accurate information regarding this deadly disease among the general public. Every year, on April 11th, World Parkinson's Day is observed around the globe, to promote awareness among people about this disease. In the year 2023, World Parkinson's Day is being observed around the theme "#Take6forPD", which indicates that a person receives a Parkinson’s disease (PD) diagnosis every six minutes.

Parkinson's Disease affects movement due to damage to specific brain cells, causing trembling in the hands and feet. The disease causes the muscles to become stiff and also causes difficulty in maintaining physical balance. It is also called a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Although there is no cure for the disease, the symptoms of Parkinson's can be easily managed by appropriate diet and nutrition.

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects Dopamine-producing neurons (dopaminergic neurons) in a specific part of the brain called Substantia Nigra, according to Parkinson.org. As for the symptoms, it usually develops slowly over many years. Due to the diversity of the disease, the form of its symptoms often varies from person to person. Some of them are as follows:

Trembling of hands and feet even at rest.

Slowing of movement, or Bradykinesia.

Stiffness in limbs.

Trouble balancing yourself while walking.

Postural problems.

Insomnia.

The exact cause of Parkinson's Disease is still unknown and much research is being conducted about it. There is no cure for the disease either, but there are various treatment options from medication to surgery, to ease the symptoms. Although the disease is not fatal, its complications can be very serious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease is ranked 14th in the leading causes of death in the United States, due to its complications.

Some reports suggest that this disease can be somewhat managed by making some dietary changes and including foods rich in antioxidants, fish oil, and Vitamins B1, C, and D in your diet. Several studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce nerve inflammation, increase neurotransmission, and prevent nerve degeneration. If patients with this disease are given omega-3 fatty fish or omega-3 supplements, it might be beneficial in easing the symptoms.

People diagnosed with Parkinson's should also avoid eating too much sugar, salt, processed foods, high-cholesterol foods, dairy products such as cheese, low-fat milk, yogurt, saturated fats, etc. These patients usually have difficulty swallowing and chewing, and should not be allowed to eat meat.