WORLD PARKINSONS DAY 2023 POPULAR PERSONALITIES WHO SUFFERED FROM PARKINSONS DISEASE

Hyderabad: Apparently, more than 10 million people around the globe suffer from a brain disorder called Parkinson's disease. But there is still a lack of information among the general public regarding the disease and its symptoms. Some people remember Parkinson's as the disease that Muhammad Ali or Robin Williams was diagnosed with.

This does provide brief coverage of the disease but rarely generates awareness. But as notable figures discuss their issues publicly, it helps the person trying to cope with the same difficulty. Here is a list of notable public figures that have helped shape the discussion around Parkinson's Disease:

1. Muhammad Ali:

The People's Champion was diagnosed with Parkinson's just three years after retiring from his boxing career. Ali worked for the rest of his life to generate funds for Parkinson's research, even bearing the Olympic flag in 2012. He generated Parkinson's awareness around the globe and helped in establishing The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Centre in Arizona, USA.

2. Robin Williams:

The actor-comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three months before his death in August 2014. The revelation of the Academy Award winner's condition also made the disease a topic of discussion on public platforms.

3. George H W Bush:

Even with his condition of vascular Parkinsonism, Bush was the longest-living president of America at the time of his death at age 94. The two-time vice-president and the 41st president of the USA kept his hopes high and battled Parkinson's-like symptoms for several years.

4. Pope John Paul II:

The first non-Italian Pope in more than 400 years was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2001, at the age of 81. His public appearances throughout the years made the change in his gait, posture, and voice very pronounced. After strongly advocating for Human Rights for more than 25 years, he passed away in 2005.

5. Alan Alda:

Famed actor, director, screenwriter, and author was diagnosed with PD in 2015. He said that he was diagnosed two and a half years ago and has lived a full life since then while making his diagnosis public in 2018.

6. Neil Diamond:

The Grammy-winning Hall-of-Famer singer and songwriter publically announced his diagnosis by cancelling the third leg of his 50th-anniversary tour in 2018. His fans donated their tickets to Parkinson's research on the singer's behalf.

7. Salvador Dali:

The famed painter showed serious symptoms when his right hand began shaking severely at the age of 76. He was later diagnosed with drug-induced Parkinsonism and in recent studies, researchers recognised early symptoms of the disease by analysing some of his paintings.