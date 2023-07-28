WORLD ORS DAY 2023 SIMPLE ORAL REHYDRATION SOLUTIONS SAVING LIVES OF MANY

Hyderabad: July 29 is observed as World ORS Day across the globe every year to highlight the importance of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and make people aware of it. Acute diarrhoea is one of the leading causes of mortality among infants and young children in many developing countries. According to the World Health Organization, diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death among children under the age of five. World ORS Day aims to spread awareness among people about the importance of ORS not just for cases of diarrhoea but also in overcoming water deficiency in the body.

According to the National Health Portal, ORS stands for Oral Rehydration Solution/Salts, which is used to replenish the electrolyte deficiency in the body. This is the cheapest treatment to cure diarrhoea in people. In cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in children, ORS mixed with clean or boiled water helps them rehydrate their bodies. With the help of ORS solution, the intestines absorb glucose and water along with sodium, which protects the body.

ORS is considered the most effective treatment for acute diarrhoea and dehydration. It contains three types of salts, including sodium chloride or common salt, trisodium citrate and potassium chloride. The World Health Organization also considers ORS essential to keep children healthy in conditions like diarrhoea. According to research, every year around 15 lakh people in India die due to lack of water in the body. At such times ORS can save the lives of many.

ORS packets are easily available at all hospitals and pharmacies. But if an ORS packet is not available in case of emergency, it can be prepared at home. For this, mix 30 grams or six teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt in one litre of clean (boiled) water, mix well and fill it in a bottle. This solution should be given to children in the amount of one teaspoon at small intervals several times a day.

According to doctors, children below two years of age should be given 60 to 125 ml of ORS during conditions of diarrhoea. In children older than two years, this amount should be 250 ml. Children above 12 years, adults and the elderly should consume 250 ml to 400 ml of ORS every time during cases of diarrhoea. Things to keep in mind while administering ORS are: