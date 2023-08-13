WORLD ORGAN DONATION DAY 2023 DONATING ORGAN A PROUD ACT OF GENEROSITY

Hyderabad: Organ donation is the act of giving one or more organs (or parts thereof), without compensation, for transplantation into someone else. Organ donation is a very personal yet complex decision, intertwined with medical, legal, religious, cultural, and ethical issues.

In a time when the majority of the population lose their lives because of the unavailability of organs, an individual can even contribute and save up to eight lives after his/her death by donating his organs including heart, kidney, pancreas, lungs, liver, intestines, hands, face, tissues, bone marrow, and stem cells..

Who can be a donor?

Donated organs come either from a deceased donor or from a still-living donor. Living donors are capable of donating a kidney, part of the intestine, part of the liver, part of a lung, or part of the pancreas. Deceased donors are classified according to (1) donation after brain death or (2) donation after cardiac death. Brain death is defined as the total cessation of brain function; it is impossible to return to life after brain death. Cardiac death occurs after irreversible cessation of cardiac function.

People of all ages can consider themselves potential organ donors. The few absolute medical contraindications to donation include HIV-positive status, active cancer, and systemic infection. Other conditions that may render a person ineligible to donate organs include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, sickle cell anaemia, or a history of intravenous drug abuse. Potential donors are evaluated for suitability on the basis of their medical history.

The most important of all factors while donating an organ, is the health of the donor. An organ donation can be done by anyone regardless of age, caste or religion. However, it is imperative to ensure that aspiring organ donors do not suffer from any chronic illnesses.

List of Organs that can be donated

Organs that can be donated by living donors

One kidney

One lung

A part of the liver

A part of the pancreas

A part of the intestine

Organs that can be donated by deceased donors

Kidneys (2)

Liver

Lungs (2)

Heart

Pancreas

Intestines

Hands and Face

Regulations Governing Organ Transplantation in India

The central legislation overseeing organ donation and transplantation in India is the "Human Organ Transplantation Act". The act, which was enacted in 1994, serves a dual purpose: to establish the framework and guidelines for medically sanctioned organ transplantation and to prevent any potential misuse of the process for activities like illicit organ trafficking or unlawful endeavours.

In the year 2019, the Government of India introduced the National Organ Transplant Program, allocating a budget of Rs 149.5 crores to promote deceased organ donation. The rules set forth for organ donation under this program are detailed as follows:

Individuals from diverse age groups, castes, religions, or communities are eligible to enrol themselves for organ donation.

Tissues such as the cornea, heart valves, skin, and bone can be contributed following natural demise. However, vital organs like the heart, liver, kidney, intestine, lung, and pancreas can only be donated in the event of 'brain death.'

Individuals below the age of 18 necessitate the approval of a parent or guardian to register as a potential donor.

Individuals afflicted with severe conditions such as actively spreading cancer, HIV, diabetes, kidney disease, or heart disease might be ineligible for donation.

Dispelling Common Myths

Myth 1: One cannot donate under medical conditions: Anyone, regardless of age or medical condition, can sign up as a donor. The decision for donation viability occurs after one's passing, is determined by the medical team. Even if not all organs are eligible, some tissues may still be donated.

Myth 2: Donor’s family is charged for organ donation: Organ donation is free of charge for the donor's family. The process incurs no financial burden on them.

Myth 3: Age hinders organ donation: Age isn't a barrier to being a donor. Consent from a parent or legal guardian is necessary for those under 18. Otherwise, age doesn't hinder the willingness to donate.

Myth 4: Doctors give up easily on saving a donor's life: Saving lives remains every doctor's utmost priority. Organ donation only applies if brain death occurs. Notably, medical and transplant teams operate distinctly.

Myth 5: Unwanted Organs Due to Age/Health Reality: Anyone can donate regardless of their age. Organ suitability is determined later by experts. Don't rule yourself out prematurely – your organs might bring new life to others.

Hence, organ donation, a noble act, stands as a tremendous opportunity to bestow a fresh lease of life upon someone. Don't let baseless fears deter you from this remarkable act of kindness.