Hyderabad: Tobacco consumption has constantly been a serious global health issue, causing the deaths of millions around the globe every year. Tobacco use has also become the cause of financial and social burdens on individuals and families in society. World No Tobacco Day is observed every year around the world on May 31 to create awareness among the general public about the negative effects of using tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day highlights the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and promotes effective policies and laws that might help cut down on tobacco utilisation on a global scale. The World Health Organisation's (WHO) 2023 global campaign is directed towards raising awareness regarding alternative crop production and creating marketing opportunities for farmers who grow tobacco, in order to encourage them to cultivate sustainable and nutritious crops.

WHO aims to inform the general public regarding the dangers of tobacco use, malpractices carried out by tobacco companies, WHO's fight against the tobacco epidemic, and the actions that can be carried out by people in order to claim their right to a healthy living, and protect future generations. In the year 2023, World No Tobacco Day is being observed around the theme "We Need Food, Not Tobacco."

World No Tobacco Day was established in 1987 by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness against the pervasive nature of tobacco smoking and its negative effects on the public. The day helps in initiating the control of tobacco smoking and assists regular smokers in stopping the use of tobacco. WHO is raising awareness against the tobacco industry's attempts of substituting the growth of tobacco with sustainable crops, which contributes to the global food crisis.

World Tobacco Day provides a platform for spreading knowledge about the ill effects of using tobacco, and its association with illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular problems, and respiratory issues. It promotes the necessity of efforts for lessening the use of tobacco and create a tobacco-free world.