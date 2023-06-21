WORLD MUSIC DAY 2023 MUSIC CAN UNITE PEOPLE

Hyderabad: Music is an important part of our lives which gives us some peace throughout our chaotic days, and also plays a key role in keeping our minds happy. To promote these essential qualities of music, World Music Day is observed on June 21 every year all around the globe.

World Music Day was first celebrated in France on June 21 in the year 1982. The then-French Minister of Culture, Maurice Fleuret, proposed the celebration of World Music Day, which was accepted in the year 1981, by the Minister of Culture of France, Jacques Lange, and announced the day to be celebrated as an annual event in 1982. World Music Day coincides with International Yoga Day and the longest day of the year (June Solstice).

World Music Day provides us with a platform to appreciate and honour various singers and music composers all across the world. Several music-related events are organised all across the world, and people actively participate in these events to show their appreciation towards music and musicians.

The exact definition of music varies widely around the world, although it is a cultural and universal aspect of all human societies. Music often plays an important role in social activities, rituals, festivals and cultural activities. Music can help us understand the culture of different regions. Therefore, music is considered to be a very important element of any human society.

There are various genres of music, but the most popular ones among people are made for commercial purposes. Different kinds of music can be to people's liking such as pop, jazz, hip-hop, EDM, classical, instrumental, folk, etc. Music is something that can give everyone an experience of happiness according to their preferences and needs.

Music is a billion-dollar industry that employs millions of people worldwide. The music industry is diverse and includes various professions such as artists, performers, singers, choreographers, DJs, musicians and those who make musical instruments for livelihood. Therefore, music is an important aspect of our world from an economic point of view as well. World Music Day is an important event because regardless of differences in our culture, language, race, or creed, all human beings love the tune of music and only music has the power to unite people.