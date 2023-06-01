WORLD MILK DAY 2023 DAIRY PROVIDES NUTRITIOUS FOODS AND LIVELIHOODS WHILE REDUCING ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT

Hyderabad: Milk is undoubtedly an essential element in everyone's diet, be it children or the elderly. Milk adds nutritional value to the diet we consume, which is why it should be consumed by people of all age groups. To make people aware of its necessity and promote dairy as a business globally, 'World Milk Day' is observed every year on June 1. World Milk Day highlights the importance of milk as a world food. The global dairy market is an important component of the global economy and has great significance in setting up the Indian economy, as India is one of the largest producers of milk in the world.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations established World Milk Day in 2001, and by 2016, this day was observed in about 40 countries all over the world. Various activities are organised to highlight the dairy industry's importance in the national economy today. The benefits that milk and dairy products provide to all are actively promoted worldwide today. Along with this, the livelihood of many people associated with this industry is supported.

Also read: World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: Preventing MS and Building Self Connection

Each year, the World Milk Day event focuses on a dedicated theme that helps bring out the various aspects of the issue in an organized and coherent manner. In the year 2023, World Milk Day 2023 will highlight how dairy products provide nutritious food and livelihoods while reducing the global carbon footprint.

A few countries initially observed World Milk Day, but over the years, this event has spread across the globe. Currently, World Milk Day is observed in more than 100 countries, and many events span across multiple days so the day will help to spread and promote the importance of milk in our daily diet.