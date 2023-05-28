WORLD MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY 2023 MAKING MENSTRUATION A NORMAL FACT OF LIFE BY 2030

Hyderabad: In many developing nations of the world, there is a certain stigma and taboo revolving around the topic of menstruation. This orthodox mindset has been a hurdle in many ways for women and men to publicly discuss the issues related to menstruation. To bring a change to this old-fashioned thinking, and make people aware and well-informed regarding the issues related to menstruation, World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 every year across the globe.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed to inform girls and women about hygiene and safety during menstruation, which is essential for their better health. It was established by a German-based NGO called Wash United in the year 2013 and was observed for the first time on May 28 2014. In the year 2023, World Menstrual Hygiene Day is being observed around the theme "Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030".

Also read; World Thyroid Day 2023: Combating low awareness rates of conditions worldwide

The date '28' was chosen to highlight the 28-day menstrual cycle women go through every month. A lack of hygiene during the period of menstruation can cause serious health problems for women. The day is observed to prevent persistent taboos, educate people regarding menstrual hygiene, increase access to better menstrual hygiene products, and improve sanitation infrastructure.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day provides a platform for various government and non-government organisations to break the silence, raise awareness, and bring a change to the negative social norms surrounding the topic of menstrual health and hygiene.