WORLD MALARIA DAY 2023 ITS TIME TO DELIVER ZERO MALARIA

Hyderabad World Malaria Day is observed across the world every year on April 25 and efforts are made to remind the general public of the importance of building a malariafree world Millions of people from children to the elderly die from this mosquitoborne disease Under the supervision of the World Health Organization a specialized agency of the United Nations this day is observed by all member states and other organizations involved in malaria prevention and awarenessThe summer season emerges with many problems and malaria is one of them World Malaria Day is observed every year on April 25 all over the world to make people aware of the malarial fever During the summer season mosquitoes cause various diseases According to statistics malaria kills more than seven lakh people every year Malaria can be caused by the bite of a female mosquito which can lead to death if not treated properlyAlso read World Liver Day 2023 Make these lifestyle changes to have a healthy liverMalaria fever is an infectious disease and it is spread by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes Female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit the Plasmodium parasite that causes malaria through their saliva Female Anopheles breed in high rainfall areas pits river channels irrigation canals paddy fields wells ponds sandy banks and unclean water These mosquitoes bite mostly during the morning and evening At the same time this problem has increased due to a rise in human activities like urbanization industrialization deforestation and construction projectsThe most dangerous forms of malaria are P vivax and P falciparum malaria The symptoms of these diseases are feeling cold severe fever headaches and the sensation or occurrence of vomiting This condition should be treated as soon as possible or else the complications may increase and cause deaths among people If malaria worsens it can lead to problems such as jaundice anaemia and liver or kidney problems