WORLD LION DAY 2023 DATE HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

World Lion Day is observed every year on August 10 to raise awareness of the majestic creature, also known as the king of the jungle, the 'Panthera Leo'. The global population of this fearsome feline, whose powerful roar can be heard five miles away, is below 50,000, according to a recent report.

Thus, this day is observed to understand the value and importance of the lions who are currently posed with numerous threats such as loss of habitat, poaching and hunting.

History- The history of World Lion Day dates back to the year 2013. It was initiated by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, a founding couple of the Big Cat Rescue, and drew attention to the declining population of the king of the jungle across the world. The duo brought together the National Geographic and Big Cat Initiative(BCI) in 2009. Finally, in 2013, they started World Lion Day to raise awareness and protect the remaining big cats living in the wild.

Lions used to roam all over Africa and the Eurasian continents in huge populations. According to a report by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, there are between 30,000 to 1,00,000 lions left on the planet. It has also been classified as a 'vulnerable' species, which means that their numbers are considerably less. There is a need for prompt intervention, failing which, lions could soon be accompanying the endangered species that are at risk of extinction.

Another report points to the fact that the lion population dipped by 80 per cent in the past 100 years, and the figures underscore the reason to observe the day to protect wild cats.

Significance- The day holds significant importance as it serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the challenges facing lions in the wild and the big cats' role in preserving the ecology and the environment. The big cats contribute to the overall ecological balance by regulating herbivore populations.

World Lion Day also attempts to educate the people about the cultural and historical significance of the ‘King of Beasts' and the need for conservation efforts to ensure their survival. It urges the government, along with other communities and organisations to come up with conservation measures to preserve these iconic animals and their habitats.

India's lion population on the rise- On the occasion of World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country-wide conservation efforts considering the rise in the lion population over the years. Modi said: "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years, there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," in a tweet.