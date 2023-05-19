Hyderabad: According to a study, about 1.5 million people in India suffer from Inflammatory Bowel Disease, also known as IBD. India stands second, after the USA, in the number of cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. These statistics are a clear indication that any chronic stomach problem should not be ignored by people. World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day is observed on May 19 to make people aware of the chronic condition and its effects on the human body, and how to manage or prevent it.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or IBD, is a disease whose symptoms seem normal at first. This disease causes swelling of the intestines and soft tissues inside the stomach. Therefore, stomach-related diseases constantly bother the patient. Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a condition of our digestive system that causes chronic inflammation. This disease causes chronic burning or swelling of the insides of our stomach, especially the digestive system. One of the well-known inflammatory bowel diseases is Crohn's disease, which causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Also read: World Hypertension Day 2023: Measuring and Controlling Blood Pressure Accurately to Live Longer

As mentioned before, the symptoms of IBD seem very normal at first and then gradually become dangerous. The symptoms of this disease mainly depend on which part of the digestive system is causing the problem. However, some of the most common symptoms of this disease are abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rectal bleeding and frequent vomiting.

According to some experts, the bacteria, viruses and antigens present in our body trigger the inflammation in our digestive tract and intestines. It is also believed that the environment, hereditary factors and genetics are also responsible for the disease. All these factors together can cause this autoimmune response in the body.

According to health experts, whatever the cause of IBD, we can largely avoid it with a clean diet and a healthy lifestyle. People who have or have had such problems in the past should avoid fast food, packaged foods and fried and spicy foods. These habits can make this condition worse. A doctor can inform you regarding the stage of the disease you are at and what will be the most beneficial treatment for you after a thorough examination.