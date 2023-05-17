WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY 2023 MEASURING AND CONTROLLING BLOOD PRESSURE ACCURATELY TO LIVE LONGER

Hyderabad: The condition where blood vessels have persistently raised pressure is known as Hypertension, therefore it is also known as high or raised blood pressure. It is often the result of a sedentary lifestyle, stress avoidance and unhealthy diet. May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day around the globe every year.

In the year 2023, World Hypertension Day is being observed around the theme "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer". This theme has been chosen to raise awareness regarding the global condition of Hypertension and promote ways to accurately measure and mage it.

Stress is a key contributing factor to hypertension or high blood pressure. According to scientists, the prevalence of hypertension among people has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The severity of a COVID-19 infection is highly dependent on a person's health. If a Covid patient is already suffering from hypertension and diabetes, the infection can be very serious. Here are some ways through which you can manage hypertension:

Consume a diet that improves immunity and health. The DASH diet (Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension), specifically designed for hypertensive patients, aims to control high blood pressure through diet. Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Relieve stress. Practise Yoga, meditation and aromatherapy to relieve stress and relax your body and mind.

Do not skip or stop taking medications unless your doctor tells you to, despite experiencing normal blood pressure levels for a long time. Stopping the medication suddenly can lead to unhealthy changes that can be fatal. Always keep track of blood pressure levels and do not skip doctor's appointments.

Do not smoke, drink alcohol or consume tobacco.

A healthy weight will help you maintain healthy blood pressure. Practise daily workouts to maintain weight.

(The above suggestions are based on general information only. Consult a doctor for detailed information)