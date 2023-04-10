WORLD HOMEOPATHY DAY 2023 ONE HEALTH ONE FAMILY

Hyderabad: World Homeopathy Day is observed around the world on April 10th every year. The day was established by World Homeopathy Awareness Organisation to promote homeopathic medication and share the experiences of people cured due to homeopathy. World Homeopathy Day is promoted through free public events held all around the world, such as lectures, seminars, media interviews, and free and low-cost clinical check-ups. Infomercials and testimonials are shared on social media and mainstream media about the use of homeopathy and its benefits.

Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, a noted German Physician, is known as the pioneer of homeopathy. To remember Dr Hahnemann's legacy and contributions to homeopathy, his birthday, April 10th is observed as World Homeopathy Day. World Homeopathy Day was officially established in the year 2005 by the World Homeopathy Awareness Organisation (WHAO), at its annual conference in New Delhi, India. WHAO is an NGO that promotes the understanding and use of homeopathy around the world.

World Homeopathy Day has been observed around the globe every year through various events and activities organised by homeopathic practitioners, organisations, and enthusiasts. Seminars, workshops, free clinical checkups, public awareness talks, and media campaigns raise awareness about homeopathy and its benefits on this day. World Homeopathy Day works as a platform for the promoters as well as the critics of homeopathy to engage in constructive dialogue and promote evidence-based healthcare.

The purpose of World Homeopathy Awareness Day is to propagate awareness around Homeopathy and make it accessible for all, and understand the challenges and future strategies for the development of homeopathy. It also promotes homeopathy as a form of medicine and gets help to work towards improving its success rate. In the year 2023, World Homeopathy Day is being observed around the theme "One Health, One Family".

Homeopathy has been used for over 200 years to treat various health conditions and has gained popularity around the globe as a natural and holistic alternative to conventional medicine. World Homeopathy Day is an opportunity for homeopaths, and patients equally, to share their experiences and demonstrate the effectiveness of homeopathy in the treatment of various health conditions.