WORLD HAEMOPHILIA DAY 2023 INCREASING AWARENESS TO PREVENT BLEEDS ACROSS GLOBE

Hyderabad World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17th every year The purpose of observing this day around the world is to make everyone aware of the bloodrelated disease haemophilia This day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia Frank SchnabelHaemophilia is a genetic blood disorder In this disease the blood circulation of the patient s body is obstructed This disease usually results from a lack of blood clotting proteins and the blood in the patient takes time to clot Haemophilia patients have severe bleeding in the joints like knees ankles and other parts of the body and have a profound effect on the blood cells This disease is also called the British Royal Disease Haemophilia is caused due to lack of factor8 in the bloodAlso read Excessive alcohol consumption causes infertility in men and women StudyHaemophilia is of two types Haemophilia A and B In haemophiliaA Facfor8 levels are low or absent HaemophiliaB is when the body is deficient in Facfor9 Most people have haemophiliaA It is also due to the deterioration of the chromosome system in the body If there is continuous bleeding from an injury or wound that does not stop then it might be due to haemophilia In the case of this disease platelet count prothrombin platelet morbidity etc can decrease in the blood Also there is delayed bleeding at the woundMedical treatment is available to prevent this disease According to health experts vitamins B6 and B12 help in the production of RBCs red blood cells Due to vitamin C the blood clotting process is improved The collagen process is also used for blood clotting In haemophilic patients the condition may be less severe due to the collagen process