WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY KNOW THE HISTORY AND PURPOSE OF THIS DAY

Hyderabad World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed worldwide on June 15 every year The purpose of celebrating this day is to draw people s attention to the abuse of the elderly to make them aware and to take measures to prevent it Nowadays one hears many such cases where people do not treat their elderly parents well send them to old age homes and harass them in many other ways which is very heartbreakingHistory of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day The day was first observed on 15 June 2011 The United Nations General Assembly officially recognised World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in December 2011 by passing UN Resolution 66127 following a request by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse In view of the abuse of elders this day was jointly launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization in the United NationsCases of elder abuse may be increasing instead of decreasing According to the United Nations 1 in 6 elderly people in the world are abused which is tragic and shameful Looking at the current situation it is estimated that such cases will increase instead of decreasing in the near future because people s lifestyle has become such that they do not want anyone s interference in their lives OBJECTIVE OF WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY The main objective of this day is to spread awareness among people around the world about good treatment of the elderly their better health social and economic problems and needs of theirsAlso read International Albinism Awareness Day 2023 Inclusion Is Strength