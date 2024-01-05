Hyderabad: Every year on January 6, people observe the World Day of War Orphans. The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness of children left orphaned by war. The day's goal is to raise awareness of the plight of war orphans and the psychological, social, and physical obstacles that children must overcome as they grow up.

Every child is entitled to a family that supports them as they grow up. However, the real number of children living in residential care is probably much higher than the estimated 2.7 million worldwide. For a variety of reasons, parents may decide to remove their child from them and place them in alternative care. Numerous families are torn apart by migration, natural disasters, and armed conflict.

A significant orphan crisis has emerged as a result of ongoing war and conflicts, particularly in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as in the Middle East and Asia. Numerous Northern African nations, including Sudan, have endured years of starvation and civil conflict. Approximately 10% of Sudan's children are thought to be homeless or living in orphanages right now. Approximately 103 out of every 1,000 children pass away before turning five years old.

Theme: The theme for the 2024 World Day of War Orphans is "Orphan Lives Matter." This theme, attempts to: Increase public awareness of the challenges faced by war orphans.

History: Losing a parent is never easy, but losing a parent because of a war is even more devastating. Any child under the age of eighteen who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death is considered an orphan by UNICEF. Approximately half of the casualties in the wars that have occurred in the last few centuries have been civilians; this percentage progressively rose until 2001. According to UNICEF, "there were nearly 140 million orphans globally as of 2015, including 61 million in Asia, 52 million in Africa, 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 7.3 million in Eastern Europe and Central Asia."

When children lose their parents in sudden, severe events like war, they are either placed under the care of a surviving relative or placed in the foster care system, where they suffer from diseases and malnourishment. It is inconceivable how much mental and emotional strain they go through. The number of orphans is much higher in areas affected by war and epidemics than it is in developed nations.

On the other hand, some kids lose their parents because they become separated from them in the chaos of battle. SOS Enfants en Detresse, a French organisation that aims to restore normalcy to the lives of children indirectly affected by war and conflict, established World Day for War Orphans. Every year on January 6, it is observed.

World War Orphans Day Timeline:

A.D. 400, The First Orphanage: The Romans established their first orphanages, providing up to eighteen years of support for all widows and orphans of soldiers killed in battle.

1741 saw the founding of The Foundling Hospital, the first orphanage-serving charitable organisation.

1800s -Foster care gained popularity as an alternative to orphan asylums and almshouses, largely due to Charles Loring Brace's influence.

1900s ,The Orphan Spread: Between one million and thirteen million orphans are thought to have been left behind in Europe alone as a result of the Second World War, according to estimates.

Signigicance: The purpose of the World Day of War Orphans is to empower and uplift youth and orphans in war-torn regions. This makes the event significant. In order to properly observe this day, we must educate ourselves about the grave consequences that war has on orphans. A return to a more promising life can also be greatly aided by supporting funds for individuals in war-torn areas and by contributing to relief efforts.

Laws pertaining to orphanages in India-India, the world's second most populous nation, is the home of a sizable number of orphaned kids. Many children in India either lose their parents or are abandoned by their families as a result of the country's struggles with poverty, hunger, and corruption. In India, there were an estimated 25 million orphaned children in 2007, according to UNICEF.

The Indian Constitution's Article 39(f) grants the state the authority to enact laws that safeguard children from exploitation and abandonment while also guaranteeing them access to sufficient opportunities and resources—all of which are vital for their development. Until the age of 14, orphaned children are typically only able to receive basic necessities like food, shelter, clothing, and education from an orphanage. Therefore, in order to defend the rights of orphaned children, the state has the authority to enact laws ensuring that orphanages across the nation are kept in good condition and receive sufficient funding.

In India, orphaned children are among the most vulnerable populations. They need to have their rights and interests protected, just like any other child. They need special consideration and care because they are more likely to be taken advantage of and mistreated. Providing them with only food, shelter, clothes, and education is insufficient. Because they are assets to our country, they must also be loved and cared for. In order for them to grow and develop like other children, it is imperative that you give them a healthy environment.

Indian Constitutional Provisions: Article 21, Article 21(a), Article 29(2), Articles 23 and 24, Article 39(e), and Article 39(f) of the Indian Constitution all contain provisions pertaining to the protection of orphans and orphanages.

BILL 2022: MAA MAMATA (ORPHAN'S WELFARE) SCHEME

This BILL offers social security to children who are orphans, ensuring their proper upbringing, a bright future, and other related or incidental matters. In the event that a child is under 14 years old, Articles 23 and 24 of the Indian Constitution offer or guarantee protection to orphans against forced labour, human trafficking, and employment in dangerous environments.

Existing legal rights of orphans:

Right to life

Right to health

Right to citizenship

Protection from exploitation

Right to education

The Orphanages and Other Charitable Homes (Supervision and Control) Act, 1960

Other relevant laws and statutes:

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986

The POCSO Act, 2012

The Orphan Child (Provision for Social Security) Bill